PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $738.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182,382 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $738,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,700,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,721,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.