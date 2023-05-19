PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $316.54 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 65,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $316,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. 5,015,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,833. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $103.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
