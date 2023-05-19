PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $294.95 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 173,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Verizon Communications worth $294,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 8,540,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,385,260. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

