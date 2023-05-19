PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 63,551 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $366,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VB traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.22. 1,059,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,294. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

