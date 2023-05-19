Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

PLBC traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.64. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $152,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 527,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 120,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

