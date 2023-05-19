Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of PLXS opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Plexus has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plexus by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Plexus by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417,598 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 615,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,017,000 after acquiring an additional 73,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plexus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 42,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

