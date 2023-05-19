PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,175. PLDT has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PLDT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

