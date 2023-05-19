PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.31 million, a P/E ratio of 213.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million. On average, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

