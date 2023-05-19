Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Planet Green Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Planet Green Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.