Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

