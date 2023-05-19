Piper Sandler Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $24.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBEX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. IBEX has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $359.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.60.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IBEX by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 96.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

