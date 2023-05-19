Piper Sandler Cuts Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $10.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRY. TheStreet cut Berry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday.

Berry Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Berry by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Berry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Berry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

