Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.61. The company had a trading volume of 62,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.96.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527 shares of company stock worth $1,853,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 436,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

