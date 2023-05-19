Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

ACNB Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.36. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACNB

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

In other ACNB news, EVP Brett D. Fulk acquired 912 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,072.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,843 shares of company stock worth $53,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in ACNB by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

