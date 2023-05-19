Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.12.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
