Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 203,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.