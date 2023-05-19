PHSC (LON:PHSC) Shares Down 12.9%

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) traded down 12.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). 50,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 12,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

PHSC Stock Down 12.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.13. The company has a market cap of £1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.64.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

