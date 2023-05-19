Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.29. 2,075,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,849. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

