Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,362 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. 996,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

