Philip Astley-Sparke Sells 17,902 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Replimune Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 819,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Replimune Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,186,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $954,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Replimune Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

