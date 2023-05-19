PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Truist Financial

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,076.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,350,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,265,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,076.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $899,250. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

Get Rating

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

