Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,188,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,756,826. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $11,529,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
