Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 35,483 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,245,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,473,887.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $658,123.08.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.3 %

Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 266,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after buying an additional 2,274,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 29.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92,819 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the period.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

