Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 76228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. The company has a market cap of C$33.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.72.
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
