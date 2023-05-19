Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 76228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. The company has a market cap of C$33.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.72.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0203443 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

