PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Trading Down 0.7%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 21,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 57,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $29,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,250,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,858,401.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 53,900 shares of company stock valued at $368,696 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.