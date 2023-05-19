PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Trading Down 0.7%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 21,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 57,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.
PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.
Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PermRock Royalty Trust
PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
