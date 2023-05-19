Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 499,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

