PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $190.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

