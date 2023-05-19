Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PAG has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 174,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

