Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,025 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Penske Automotive Group worth $127,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 352,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after buying an additional 147,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PAG traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $139.48. 95,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.41. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

