Penny Sanford Sells 60,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $517,345.92.

On Thursday, April 20th, Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $141,415.30.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00.

EXPI opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.86 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

