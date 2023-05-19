PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $372.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.44%.

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,903.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,914.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,903.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,914.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $127,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,509.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,560 shares of company stock worth $364,843. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.