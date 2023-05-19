PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CEO Buys $134,250.00 in Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,921.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.57.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently -40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Several brokerages recently commented on PNNT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

