PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 4.8 %

PDSB stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $228.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.09. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.