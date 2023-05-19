PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 4.8 %
PDSB stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $228.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.09. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.