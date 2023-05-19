PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDFS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 56,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,791. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,301.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $43.25.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 678.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 299,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 342,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 193,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 120,609 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

