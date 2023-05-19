PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $157,625.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

