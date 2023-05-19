PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised PCTEL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

PCTEL Stock Performance

Shares of PCTI stock remained flat at $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 101,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PCTEL by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 51,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PCTEL by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

