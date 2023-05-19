Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 540,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,604. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

