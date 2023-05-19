Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $38.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008699 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,043,561,367 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

