Paul Stuka Purchases 175,000 Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. InspireMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About InspireMD

NSPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.