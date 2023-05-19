Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. CWM LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

