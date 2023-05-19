Patricia M. Hollister Sells 2,000 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVE stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

NVE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVE in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in NVE by 17,720.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NVE by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

