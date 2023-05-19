PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

