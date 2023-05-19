Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $72.99. 17,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,086. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 928,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

