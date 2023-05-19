Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
Pantheon Resources Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON PANR traded down GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 17 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 3,646,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,826. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.90 ($1.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.69.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.