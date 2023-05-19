Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON PANR traded down GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 17 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 3,646,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,826. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.90 ($1.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.69.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

