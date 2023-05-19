Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Down 6.1%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.50 and last traded at $102.61. Approximately 156,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 157,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,063,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.