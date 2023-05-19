Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $37.03.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

