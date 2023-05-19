Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Steven S. Williamson Sells 681 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $13,558.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Outset Medical Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OM stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Outset Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after buying an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 21,649.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 440,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.