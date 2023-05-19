Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
OTTR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 105,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.52.
Otter Tail Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.
Institutional Trading of Otter Tail
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 369.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 124.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
