Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SEED traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.12. 7,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

