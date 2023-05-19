Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $50.11 million and $141,526.51 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,742,493 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

