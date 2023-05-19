Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.97. 6,689,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,026,447. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $103.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.